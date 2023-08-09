Softball Jays Raise Record To 3-0

The Greenville Junior High softball girls exploded offensively at home Monday afternoon to defeat Pana 15-5 in six innings.

The winning team piled up 15 hits and was given five walks.

Peyton White led the Lady Blue Jays with four hits on offense, driving in six runs. She was also the winning pitcher.

Greenville took control of the game by recording 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.

White tripled and doubled to drive in four of those runs. Kenzie Stefanisin also had two hits, including a double, for two runs batted in.

Savannah Reeves, Claire Glisson and HaLeigh Wilfong also had fourth-inning hits.

Stefanisin totaled three hits in the game while Glisson also had multiple hits.

The winners stole eight bases in the contest.

White pitched all six innings, allowing seven hits and one walk. She struck out 10 Pana batters.

The Lady Blue Jays host Highland Thursday afternoon.