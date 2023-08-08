Softball Lady Blue Jays Open With Two Wins

Softball has returned to Greenville Junior High School and the Lady Blue Jays are off and running with two victories to begin the season.

Playing last Thursday on the road against Mt. Olive/Litchfield, Greenville rolled to a 12-0 win. Peyton White pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 14 batters and walking only one. She also had two hits on offense. Paige Knebel and Jana Glisson posted two RBIs apiece. Clare Glisson recorded a double.

Lady Blue Jays batters took 10 walks, several coming with the bases loaded, and they totaled 12 stolen bases in the game.

On defense, the winners did not commit an error.

Saturday at home, the Lady Blue Jays survived a close contest against Altamont, 2-1.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings. Greenville took the lead with a tally in the fourth, and Altamont posted its run in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Savannah Reeves was hit by a pitch to force in what would be the winning run for Greenville.

The Lady Blue Jays got another big pitching effort from White, as she once again struck out 14 batters. The winning pitcher allowed four hits and walked one.

Leading the offensive effort for Greenville was Kenzie Stefanisin with two hits.

Reeves also hit safely and was credited with a run batted in.

For the second straight game, the Greenville girls played flawlessly in the field.

The Lady Blue Jays host Highland Thursday afternoon.