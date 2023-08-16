Softball Lady Blue Jays Streak Continues

The softball season couldn’t have started any better for the Greenville Lady Blue Jays.

Softball was restarted at the junior high this year, and the local girls have won six straight games to begin the campaign.

The most recent wins last week were against Highland, the Lincoln Magnet school and Nokomis.

The Lady Blue Jays rolled to a 15-0, three-inning win over Highland. The team exploded for 12 runs in the second inning.

Kenzie Stefanisin finished offensively with three hits and four RBIs. Also hitting safely were Gabi Hahs, Payton White, and Grace and Jana Glisson . Stefanisin pitched two of the three innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out four.

On Saturday, the Lady Jays beat Lincoln Magnet of Springfield 13-2 as Stefanisin had another three-hit game, as did White.

Paige Knebel and Stefanisin drove in three runs apiece.

White earned the pitching win, allowing no hits over four and two-thirds innings. She struck out seven batters.

Scoring five runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, the Lady Blue Jays knocked off Nokomis 17-3 on Saturday. White had a big offensive game, cracking four doubles.

Savannah Reeves was credited with a triple and double. Claire Glisson and Stefanisin each had two hits including doubles. Jana Glisson posted two hits. Reeves and Claire Glisson had four RBIs apiece.

White picked up the pitching win, hurling five and one-third innings. She surrendered one hit, three walks and struck out 16.