Van Slyke Appears At Chamber Cardinals Luncheon

Former major league baseball player Andy Van Slyke was the guest Tuesday at the annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Cardinals Luncheon, held at Donnewald Distributing.

Van Slyke began his 13-season big league career with the St. Louis Cardinals, playing there for four years.

He was in Pittsburgh for eight seasons before retiring after the 1995 season with games played in Baltimore and Philadelphia.

He talked to the Chamber audience of about 90 about being drafted by the Cardinals as a high school senior, and told several baseball stories.

Although he is a native of Utica, New York and played more years in Pittsburgh, Van Slyke still lives in St. Louis. He said he has no doubt St. Louis fans are the most loyal in baseball.

Van Slyke said the best teammate he ever played with was Barry Bonds in Pittsburgh, and he had glowing comments about Cardinal shortstop Ozzie Smith.