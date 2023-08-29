Volleyball Lady Comets Defeated at Father McGivney

Courtesy of Walker Photography

The Greenville Lady Comets volleyball teams took a trip to Father McGivney High School near Troy on Monday.

All three GHS squads lost to the home school.

In varsity action, Father McGivney won 25-12, 25-15.

The junior varsity and freshman contests went three games each.

In JV play, Father McGivney won 25-17, 21-25, 15-11. The freshman GHS team won the first game, 21-19, then dropped the next two, 16-21, 11-15.

The volleyball Lady comets play at Maryville Christian Thursday and will be in the Altamont Tournament Saturday.

