Win Caps Off Strange Weather Week For Football Comets

The Greenville Comets football squad grabbed a victory Saturday night over Staunton, 40-0, in the first action for the 2023 season.

It was difficult to prepare for the game, due to the extreme heat all last week. It then rained hard Saturday, and that led to the game being moved from Staunton to Greenville.

In a matter of eight hours, Athletic Director Joe Alstat had to put all the pieces in place to host a game Saturday night. The rain continued during the contest, but play could continue due to GHS having an all-weather field.

Comets Head Coach Todd Hutchinson talked after the game to Jeff Leidel about the change of the game site, the very unusual week of weather, and still getting a victory.

He said he tips his hat to the athletic administration at both schools. He said the all-weather turf field kept everyone safe and allowed both teams to do what they’re supposed to do, without giving either side an advantage. He said the team played hard and gave great effort, with great leadership from the seniors, and it’s very nice to have the first win of the season.

Coach Hutch also thanked the Comets athletic trainer, the school’s administration, and the coaching staff for making sure the team could practice safely and acclimate to the heat.

The GHS athletic trainer is Brandon Kircher.

The Comets have another home contest Friday night as Hillsboro comes to town. The Hiltoppers are also 1-0 after beating North Mac 31-6.