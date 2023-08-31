World Famous Highland Speedway 2023 Track Champions

With the rainout on Saturday night of Championship Night at World Famous Highland Speedway, the decision was made to end track points for 2023. The last special event of the season is September 16th when the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets visit the track for the first time along with Modifieds, ProModifieds, Street Stocks and the $1500 to win Larry Westerfield Memorial Micro Sprint Race.

The 2023 Modified Division Track Champion at World Famous Highland Speedway is #5 Owen Steinkoenig of Highland.

This is Steinkoenig’s 2nd Track Championship to go along with his 2021 ProModified Championship. Steinkoenig won 5 Features in 2023 at Highland and finished 2nd at Summer Nationals, 4th at the Challenge of Champions and 2nd at the MARS race.

The 2023 ProModified Division Track Champion at World Famous Highland Speedway is #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas.

This is 19-year-old Knebel’s first Track Championship. Knebel joins his Father Billy (2013 and 2019 ProModified) and Grandfather Bill (1978 Modified) as a third-generation Highland Speedway Track Champion.

The 2023 Street Stock Division Track Champion at World Famous Highland Speedway is #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland.

This is Isaak’s 7th Track Championship and his 6th consecutive in the Street Stock Division (2018-2023). Isaak also won the Hornet Division Track Championship in 2011.

The 2023 Warrior Division Track Champion at World Famous Highland Speedway is #5 Caden Pate of Beckemeyer.

This is 14-year-old Pate’s first Track Championship and his first year racing. His father Jeremy Pate (3rd in Modified) and brother Tanner (10th in Street Stock) also race weekly at Highland.

The 2023 Micro Sprint Division Track Champion at World Famous Highland Speedway is #65E Chad Elliott of Cottage Hills.

This is Elliott’s first track Championship at Highland and he did it in dominating fashion winning three of the five Feature Races.