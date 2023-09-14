2023 Dave Holden Open Held

Teams from Litchfield, Greenville and East St. Louis participated in the Dave Holden Cross Country Open Tuesday at Greenville High School.

In the girl’s competition, Katie Campbell from GHS finished second overall. Kinley Grove placed 12th.

Team standings were Litchfield, first at 25 points, followed by East St. Louis at 49 and Greenville at 55.

For the boys, Comet Michael Wilson ended third overall and Daniel Graham was 11th.

Litchfield edged East St. Louis, 33 to 34, for first as a team, and the Comets had 63 points.