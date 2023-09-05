Baseball Blue Jays Grab Three Wins

The Greenville Junior High baseball Blue Jays grabbed three recent victories, two by one run.

The Jays edged Aviston, 3-2, despite being outhit 11 to five,

After taking the lead in the first, Greenville scored twice in the third. Aviston came up with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Teague Alstat drove in two runs and James Quade had the other RBI. Hitting safely for the Jays were Christian Swalley, Cannon Hamel and Quade with singles, and Brayden Lindley and Evan Sanchez with doubles.

Alstat was the winning pitcher, striking out two and walking one in six and one-third innings. Swalley got the last two outs for the save.

Greenville was outhit again, 8-4, by Windsor-Stewardson Strasburg, but won the game 4-3. After falling behind 3-0 after two frames, the Jays scored all of their runs in the third inning.

Swalley posted two hits on offense. The other two came from Hamel and Sanchez, who doubled.

The Blue Jays used four pitchers in the game, Liam Potthast, Swalley, Sanchez and Hank Bradshaw.

The Jays rolled over Southwestern Piasa 11-1 with three runs in each of the first, second and sixth innings. They had six hits and were given eight walks.

Sanchez and Swalley both doubled and drove in two runs. Hamel and Potthast also picked up RBIs. The other hits were by Nolan Prater and Bradshaw.

Hamel pitched six innings for the win. He allowed three hits and two walks, while striking out five batters.