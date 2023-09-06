Baseball Jays Ease Past St. Paul

The baseball matchup between the Greenville Blue Jays and St. Paul Vikings lasted only four innings in Greenville Tuesday afternoon.

The Jays rolled to a 12-0 victory as James Quade and Heen Stoecklin combined to pitch a no-hitter.

Both Greenville pitchers tossed two innings. Quade struck out three and walked two, while Stoecklin had one strikeout.

The home team scored four runs in the first, five in the third and three in the fourth.

The Blue Jays totaled 12 hits on offense, including doubles by Liam Potthast and Cannon Hamel. Both players had two hits in the game, as did Christian Swalley and Jaxon Mathenia.

Also hitting safely were Ian Walker, Teague Alstat, Nolan Prater, and Hank Bradshaw.

Hamel and Potthast had three RBIs apiece.

Will Schneck and Kellen Boudouris were among the players scoring runs.