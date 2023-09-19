Blue Jay 5K Results

By
WGEL
-
2023 Blue Jay 5K Winners

The weather was great Saturday morning for the annual Blue Jay 5K at Greenville Junior High School.

The winners, female and male in the age groups, were:

10 and under Sadie Bauer

11-19 – Rylee Smith and Wynn Wilson

20-29 Mattie Carter

30-39 – Melinda Force

40-49 Kristin Hentze and Eric Schmitt

50 and Up Susan Corbus and Scott Wilson.

Mattie Carter was the overall race winner with a time of 19 minutes, 17 seconds. She is a former Blue Jay cheerleader.

Mattie Carter

Proceeds from the race go to the Greenville Junior High cheerleading program.

Event sponsors were Beckert Dentistry, Bond County Realtors, Bradford National Bank, C-4 Energy, Country Financial, Eric Craycroft; Dodson Fencing, Dothager Electric, Dr. Logullo, Dr. Viviano, Farmland Auto Glass, The FNB Community Bank, HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Capri IGA, Joe’s Pizza, Junkyard Bar & Grill, McCann Moments Photography, Randy’s Tree Farm, Scooter’s Coffee, Serene Renewal Medical Spa & Women’s Wellness, Seven Oaks Realty, Sheriff Leitschuh/GCC, Southern Illinois Solar, Studio 36, Trio Boutique, Wayne’s Market and WGEL Radio.

