Playing at home Friday, the Greenville Blue Jays baseball team grabbed a 3-2 victory over Aviston.

Teague Alstat was the starting pitcher and went most of the way for the win.

Thursday, Greenville fell to Staunton 11-1 as the Blue Jays were outhit 13-1. They also committed four errors on defense.

The only Greenville hit was by Cannon Hamel. Christian Swalley scored the run.

Pitching for the Blue Jays were Jaxon Mathenia, Hamel and Liam Potthast.