Blue Jays Baseball Results

Last Friday, the Greenville baseball Blue Jays went to East Alton Wood River and recorded an 11-0 victory in five innings.

The winning team allowed just one hit and walked two. Liam Potthast pitched three and two-thirds innings, then Hank Bradshaw finished the game.

The Jays banged out 12 hits, scoring six runs in the first inning, one in the second, another in the third and three in the fifth.

Posting doubles were Potthast, Cannon Hamel and Evan Sanchez.

Hamel, James Quade, Potthast, Brayden Lindley and Nolan Prater had two hits each. Christian Swalley also hit safely. Driving in two runs apiece were Lindley and Sanchez.

Among the Blue Jays scoring runs were Lucas Jefferson, Ian Walker, JJ Brown, and Kellen Boudouris.

The Greenville squad will open play in the IESA Class 3A regional Wednesday, September 13.

In the quarterfinal round, the team with the highest seed is at home. Since the Jays are seeded third and Vandalia sixth, Greenville will host Wednesday’s game at 4:30 p.m.

A win by the Jays would put them into the regional semifinals. That game is at noon on Saturday, September 16 in Effingham. The winner of the Greenville-Vandalia game plays the victor of the Taylorville-Hillsboro contest.