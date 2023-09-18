Blue Jays Fall In Regional Semis

The baseball season came to a close Saturday for the Greenville Junior High Blue Jays.

Greenville was defeated by Taylorville, 7-3, in the semifinals of the IESA Class 3A Effingham Regional.

Taylorville scored three runs in the first inning, three more in the third and another in the fourth to make it a 7-0 score. The Blue jays posted their two runs in the top of the seventh when Cannon Hamel tripled and scored on a hit by Teague Alstat, who eventually scored the second run.

Greenville had five hits in the contest. Nolan Prater totaled two hits, with James Quade, Hamel and Alstat having the others.

The Blue Jays committed four errors on defense, leading to the first six Taylorville runs being unearned.

Hamel pitched the first two and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits, walking two and striking out three.

Alstat tossed two and one-third innings, giving up three hits and one walk. He struck out one batter.

Jaxon Mathenia retired Taylorville in order in the sixth inning.

The baseball Blue Jays finished a very good season with 14 wins, five losses and two ties.