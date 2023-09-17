Blue Jays In Baseball Semifinals

The Greenville Junior High baseball team advanced in regional play with a 10-0 win over Vandalia Wednesday afternoon in Greenville.

The Blue Jays scored nine runs in the second inning to take control. A botched run-down play led to the first two runs, James Quade had an RBI double, and Brayden Lindley drove in three runs with a double.

Run number 10, in the fourth inning, made it enough to end the game after Vandalia was retired in the fifth.

Teague Alstat was the winning pitcher, going three and one-third innings. Jaxon Mathenia finished the pitching duties.

Greenville is now in the semifinals of the IESA Class 3A Effingham Regional. The Jays battle Taylorville at noon Saturday in Effingham. They have a 14-4-2 record.