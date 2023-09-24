Comets Remain Unbeaten, Lead SCC All Alone

The Greenville football Comets are all alone in first place in the South Central Conference.

The Comets improved their record to 5-0 Friday night with a 20-6 victory over previously unbeaten Pana, at Pana.

The GHS defense was outstanding against the Panthers, who had the most points scored in the conference through four games. Pana’s only points Friday night came on a turnover and the Comet defense held the Panthers to just 51 yards rushing and 86 yards passing.

Pana led in the first quarter after an interception was returned 80 yards for a touchdown. The extra point kick failed. The opening half was filled with turnovers, the Comets getting an interception from Gus Olson, Nick Grull recovering two Pana fumbles and Hunter Clark credited with a fumble recovery.

The Comets finally got on the scoreboard with five minutes and five seconds left in the half. Ben Hutchinson completed a pass in the end zone to Eli Shadowens and the 15-yard play tied the score.

GHS took the lead when Dayton Oliver ran 23 yards into the end zone. Gavin File’s extra point kick gave the Comets a 13-6 margin at halftime.

While the Greenville defense continued to shut down the Panthers, the GHS offense moved the ball well in the second half. The Comets eventually scored their third TD of the night in the final quarter. They put together an 11-play drive which ended on a one-yard run by Oliver.

For the game, Oliver carried the ball 12 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Hutchinson completed 24 of 44 passes for 218 yards and one TD.

Shadowens caught eight passes for 97 yards and Declan Graber had six receptions for 50 yards.

The Comets are at home this Friday for homecoming. They will host a Vandalia team that has only one loss for the season.