Comets Stay Unbeaten With Win Over Litchfield

The football Comets at Greenville High School are 4-0 for the season after defeating Litchfield on Friday night 34-20.

The game was played at Don Stout Field.

Litchfield’s only lead in the game was on the first touchdown, early in the game.

The Comets tied the score on a one-yard run by Declan Graber, and the home team took the lead on the first play of the second quarter with another one-yard run by Graber.

GHS added to its lead on two touchdown passes from Ben Hutchinson to Eli Shadowens. The plays covered 12 and nine yards to make the score 27-6. Litchfield got closer late in the first half on a 71-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-14.

The Panthers scored the only TD in the third quarter. A 73-yard interception return made the score 27-20.

Comet Carson Bearley had a good second half running the football. He capped off the night with a six-yard touchdown run with 3:09 left in the game.

Bearley finished the game with 88 yards on 13 carries.

Quarterback Hutchinson completed 24 passes for 281 yards.

Shadowens led the receiving corps with 11 catches for 153 yards and two TDs. Gus Olson grabbed six passes for 55 yards.

The Comets’ defense once again came up with big turnovers. Four Comets intercepted passes. They were Declan Graber, Gavin Doll, Nick Grull and Connor Compton.

Litchfield was held to 58 yards rushing, and the Panthers gained 234 yards through the air.

The Comets play at Pana Friday night. It will be a matchup of the only two undefeated teams in the South Central Conference.