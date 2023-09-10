Comets Win At Gillespie

The Greenville Comets dominated the first half at Gillespie Friday night, then the game was ended 17 seconds into the second half when a Gillespie player was injured.

That player was eventually helicoptered from the field and taken to a hospital.

When the game was halted, the Comets led 33-0 and that will be the official final score, according to Coach Todd Hutchinson.

It was a 14-0 score after the first quarter. Carson Bearley scored on an eight-yard run, and an eight-yard TD pass from Ben Hutchinson to Gus Olson was good for six more points. Gavin File kicked both extra points. With 6:39 left in the first half, a Hutchinson to Nick Grull pass play covered six yards and was good for a touchdown. File’s kick made it 21-0.

The Comets scored two more times before the half ended. Olson caught a five-yard pass and Eli Shadowens a 10-yard pass for the scores.

Once again, the Comets’ defense played very well. The team came up with four interceptions . . . two by Olson, and one apiece by Declan Graber and Shadowens.

Greenville is 3-0 for the season. The Comets play at home this Friday against Litchfield.