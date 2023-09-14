Doug Stroud Records Hole-In-One At Greenville Country Club

By John Karnowski…

Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, was a very special day for Doug Stroud. Doug recorded his 1st ever hole in one on the par 3 hole #8 at GCC – it was a 98 yard shot on Tuesday and Doug used a Callaway Apex gap wedge hitting a Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball to make this very special shot. The Ace helped Doug finish his round with a very impressive score of 77.

The Sheriff Jim Leitschuh, John Karnowski and Denny Hamel witnessed Hole-in-One.

Doug said this after retrieving his ball from the bottom of the hole: “I’ve been golfing for 44 years and haven’t really gotten that close to getting a hole in one. It was pretty exciting watching the ball slowly roll back into the hole. I was especially pleased that my first one came at Greenville Country Club.”