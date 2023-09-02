Football Comets Knock Off Hiltoppers

Playing on their home turf for the second straight game, the Greenville Comets improved their record to 2-0 Friday night with a 27-7 win over Hillsboro.

The Comets’ defense set the tone for the game as it stopped Hillboro’s offense on its first few possessions.

After a scoreless first quarter the Comets took the lead on a one-yard run by Dayton Oliver and a five-yard TD pass from Ben Hutchinson to Nick Grull.

The Toppers scored late in the first half to make it a 14-7 score at halftime.

The Greenville defensive kept Hillsboro out of the end zone in the second half while the offense scored two more TDs. A nine-yard pass in the end zone to Grull occurred in the third quarter, and Oliver scored on an 11-yard run in the fourth frame.

Defensively, Comets Austin Wall, Connor Compton and Nick Eyman had interception. The GHS defense held the visitors to 144 total yards on offense.

For the second straight week, Oliver, a sophomore, ran for over 100 yards, collecting 115. Grull hauled in seven passes for 84 yards. Both Comets had two touchdowns apiece.

Quarterback Hutchinson completed 19 of 32 passes for 219 yards.

The Comets are on the road for the first time this Friday night. They will play at Gillespie and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.