Football Panther Beat Adrian

The Greenville University football Panthers are 3-1 for the season after defeating Adrian last Saturday afternoon at Don Stout Field in Greenville. The final score was 45-35.

The Panthers led 7-0 after one quarter, 10-3 at halftime, and 31-29 after three quarters. Adrian moved in front early in the fourth, but Greenville scored on its next drive to regain the lead.

GU was effective offensively in the running and passing game. Quarterback Peyton Bates completed 17 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns. The TD throws were to Matthew Tiger, Jabree Berry, Adrian Hinton, and Deirey Crowder.

Hinton had a big game with 207 yards rushing and a 70-yard TD run.

Paul Garrett scored on a 48 yard run and set school history in the game.

He is now the all-time leading rusher in Greenville University football history.

Garrett ran for 116 yards and has a career total of 5,230 yards, eight more than the previous leader, Anthony Dodson.

The Panthers will be back at home this Saturday, hosting Minnesota Morris at Don Stout Field. Kickoff is at noon.