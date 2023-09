Playing at Don Stout Field in Greenville last Saturday, the Greenville University football team was defeated by Eureka 23-14.

Eureka jumped out to a first half 17-14 lead, but the Panthers were shutout in the second half.

GU got on the scoreboard when Quintral Clay returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. The other TD was on a 60-yard run by Paul Garrett.

The 1-1 Panthers play at Manchester University in Indiana this Saturday.