Football Panthers Grab Second Win

Greenville University’s football team improved its record to 2-1 with a victory Saturday at Manchester University in Indiana.

GU rolled to a 59-7 win.

The Panthers led 42-7 at halftime.

Paul Garrett scored three touchdowns, one on a 40-yard interception return, and the others on runs of 91 yards and one yard. Garrett finished the game with 185 yards rushing on just 11 carries.

Terrance Brown caught two touchdown passes, and Zarion Simpson and Kaiden Cervantes had one TD pass each.

Quarterback Peyton Bates completed 11 of 20 passes for 127 yards and four touchdowns.

Kicker Lucas Herman booted a 21-yard field goal and was successful on all eight extra point kicks.

The Panthers have a home game this Saturday. They host Adrian College of Michigan at noon. The game will be played on Greenville High School’s Don Stout Field. Adrian is 1-2 for the season.