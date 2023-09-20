GHS Cross Country Runners Compete In Nashville Invitational

Greenville High School cross country runners took a trip south on Monday for the annual Nashville Invitational.

The Lady Comets placed eighth out of nine teams. Katie Campbell led the top GHS squad, finishing ninth out of the 65 runners.

Kinley Grove was 52nd, Rose Timmermann 55th, Ava File 60th and Caitkyn McPeak 65th.

In boys action, Michael Wilson led all Comet runners by placing 19th out of 96 competitors. He was followed by teammates Daniel Graham in 51st place, Ashton White, 53rd; Wyatt Emken, 61st; Nate Troemel, 71st, Vince Wessellmann, 77th; and Logan Humberg, 95th.

As a team, the Comets were 10th out of 12.

Other team finishes for the girls were Mater Dei third, Okawville fourth and Nashville fifth.

Among the boys teams, Mater Dei placed fifth, Okawville sixth and Nashville eighth.