GHS Tennis Girls Beat Metro East Lutheran

The Lady Comets tennis team won a home match over Metro East Lutheran on Tuesday. The GHS girls won all nine matches.

Singles winners for Greenville were Ellie Schaufelberger, Eden Kapp, Maddie Hardin, Ella Jurgena, and Erin Drannin.

At number one doubles, Jurgena and Ava Lagermann won 8-5, and Anna Chute and Taylor Ferris won at number two doubles.

The home team won the number six singles and number three doubles points since Metro East Lutheran had only five players at the match.

In junior varsity singles action, Cassidy Beavor won 8-2.