Golf Comets Hosted Match Tuesday

By
WGEL
-
Courtesy of Walker Photography

The varsity and junior varsity boys golf teams from Greenville High School hosted triangular events Tuesday at the Greenville Country Club course.

In varsity action, Mascoutah placed first with a 154 team score, the Comets totaled 183 and Centralia was third at 184.

Jack Workman led the Comets with a nine-hole round of 45.

The junior varsity teams finished in the same order. Mascoutah’s score was 197, and Greenville posted a 206 total, one stroke better than Centralia.

For GHS, Hunter Beard, Eli Ennen and Landon Hentze each shot a 51.

