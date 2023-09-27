Greenville Country Club Retains Donnewald Cup For 3rd Consecutive Year

By John Karnowski…

This past weekend, September 23rd and 24th, Greenville Country Club competed in a Ryder Cup style golf tournament at Governors Run Golf Course in Carlyle, IL. Sixteen members from GCC vs 16 members from Governors Run and after two days of play, Greenville Country Club was able to retain the coveted Donnewald Cup with a 16 to 16 tie. Last year, GCC won the Cup by a score of 18.5 to 13.5; therefore, all GCC needed was a tie or better to retain the Donnewald Cup. This was the third year of this annual event and Greenville Country Club has won the traveling trophy all three years. Next year’s Donnewald Cup will be held at Greenville Country Club and the location will alternate every year.

The event consists of 32 golf matches over a 2-day period. Each match is worth one point, and if the match ends in a tie, each team receives 1/2 point. Sixteen matches played on Saturday and 16 matches played on Sunday. After Saturday’s play, GCC and Governors Run were all square 8 to 8. Remember, in the event of a tie, GCC retains the Cup due to GCC being the reigning Champions. When Sunday morning play began, Greenville needed eight wins to retain the cup, eight wins and one tie to win the tournament.

With Sunday match wins from Steve Rommerskirchen, Clint Hamel, Gaite Brauns, Gary Brauns, Dave Ennen, Jeff Koontz, Roger Lloyd, and the dramatic final win of the day by John Helige, Greenville Country was able to retain the desired Donewald Cup for the 3rd straight year.

After Sunday play Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen, Gary Brauns and Gaite Brauns were named tournament Most Valuable Players. Romy, Gary and Gaite did not lose a match all weekend and these three golfers went 3 wins 0 losses throughout the entire tournament. Congratulations to newly appointed team captain Mark Bollinger for putting together another championship team.

Sincere appreciation goes out to Donnewald Distributing for sponsoring the annual event and Kirk Provart and his staff at Governors Run Golf Course for making the entire weekend so special.