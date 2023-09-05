GU Panthers Open With Football Victory

Greenville University opened its 2023 football season last Saturday with a win.

The Panthers travelled to Concordia Chicago and outscored the home team 41-14.

The game began with a bang for GU as Quintral Clay ran the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown. Greenville led 20-0 at halftime and 34-0 after three quarters.

GU scored touchdowns on a pass interception and a fumble recovery.

The Panthers threw for just 64 yards, but gained 243 yards on the ground. Five backs ran for 20 or more yards.

Former Greenville Comets players Jaylon Betts and Tristan Filipiak were on the field for GU. Betts totaled four tackles, three of them solos; and Filipiak had two solo tackles.

The Panthers have a home game Saturday against Eureka College. It will be played at Don Stout Field on the Greenville High School campus. Kickoff is at noon.