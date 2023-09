Greenville University’s men’s and women’s soccer teams played over the weekend.

The Panther men defeated Berea of Kentucky 2-1. Pablo Valverde scored GU’s first goal and Andres Garcia recorded the winning goal in the second half.

The GU women tied at Rhodes in Memphis, Tennessee, 1-1.

Greenville took the lead in the second half on a goal by Ashlie Johnston Cabral, then seven minutes later Rhodes tied the score and that’s how the contest ended.