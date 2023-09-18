Highland Speedway Wraps With A Big Night

World Famous Highland Speedway ended the 2023 Racing Season on a high note with a huge crowd and 112 Drivers for the first-ever visit from the national touring Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series. It was an open wheel showcase as the high-powered Midgets thrilled the crowd with wild action on the track while four Track Champions ended the season with a Feature win in the other divisions of racing on a beautiful Saturday night in Highland.

Here are the results from September 16th at World Famous Highland Speedway:

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series $4K to Win

1. #40 Chase McDermand of Springfield, IL

2. #25K Taylor Reimer of Tulsa, OK

3. #71 Jade Avedisian of Clovis, CA drove up from 18th!

Larry Westerfield Memorial Micro Sprint $2K to Win

1. #65E Chad Elliott of Cottage Hills, IL

2. #00T Cole Tinsley of Bonne Terre, MO

3. #55S Daryn Stark of Springfield, IL

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

1. #5 Owen Steinkoenig of Highland

2. #94 Mark Clary of Edwardsville

3. #87Z Zeb Moake of Freeburg

BEL-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModified Division

1. #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas with his 6th Feature Win of 2023!

2. #23 Ryan Timmons of Centralia

3. #33 Kevin Medlin of Aviston

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stock Division

1. #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland with his 10th Feature Win at Highland in 2023!

2. #272C Kipp Schaefer of Cahokia

3. #30 Gage Walker of Jerseyville

This brings the 2023 Racing Season to a close at World Famous Highland Speedway. The past season will be remembered as one of the most successful in track history. More fans and drivers visited Highland Speedway in 2023 than in any other season in the 62-year history of the famed bullring.

Later this month, the facility will host the Laps for Leaps 24 Hour Race on September 29-30. Over the last few months, the track has been contacted by several national touring series and the 2024 Racing Season has the potential to bring some of the biggest names in open wheel and stock car dirt racing to Highland. Highland Speedway would like to say thank you to our fans, drivers and sponsors for all your support!

Find out more about World Famous Highland Speedway on their socials, 22,000 on Facebook, 25,000 on Tik Tok and at www.HighlandSpeedway.com.