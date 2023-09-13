Lady Blue Jays Season Ends

The outstanding season of the Greenville Junior High Lady Blue Jays softball team ended Tuesday in the regional championship game at Highland.

The Lady Jays and Triad battled for 12 innings with Triad winning 2-1.

Greenville took the lead in the first inning. Payton White singled, stole second base and scored on a hit by Kenzie Stefanisin.

That lead held up until the bottom of the sixth when Triad tied the game on a base hit.

Greenville continued to play good defense. Triad had runners in scoring position in the seventh and ninth innings, and the Lady Jays got a runner to third base in the11th but couldn’t get her home.

In the Triad half of the 12th, the leadoff batter singled, a batter was hit by a pitch and the runners got to second and third. The winning run scored on an infield ground ball.

Payton White pitched the entire game for Greenville. Her strikeout total was in double figures.

The Lady Jays were undefeated entering the championship game. They completed the season with a 15-1 record. Girls’ softball was new at Greenville Junior High this year.