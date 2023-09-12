Lady Comets Fifth in Wood River Tournament

The Greenville High School varsity volleyball girls placed fifth in last Saturday’s East Alton-Wood River Tournament.

Eight schools were in the event.

The Lady Comets won the fifth place match, defeating Cahokia in a very close three-game affair. Cahokia won the opening game, 27-26, then the GHS girls took the next two 25-21, 16-14.

The Lady Comets opened the tournament with a three-game loss to Jersey, 25-22, 13-25, 5-15. They were then beaten by Confluence Academy 5-25, 6-25

East Alton-Wood River beat Wesclin for the championship.