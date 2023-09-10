LaPorta Of Highland Makes Pro Debut

A Highland native had a very successful debut to his professional football career on Thursday night.

Sam LaPorta is a member of the Detroit Lions, who defeated Kansas City 21-20 in the first game of the 2023 National Football League season.

LaPorta, a tight end, caught all five passes thrown in his direction and totaled 39 yards. The longest covered 13 yards.

He starred at Highland High School, then played from 2019 to 2022 at the University of Iowa. LaPorta was named the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year in 2022.