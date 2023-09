The Mulberry Grove Eagles baseball team has been assigned to the IESA Effingham St. Anthony Class 1A Regional.

The fifth-seeded Eagles open post-season play Wednesday, September 13. They travel to Altamont for a quarterfinal game. Altamont is the fourth seed.

The winner advances to the semifinals, playing St. Anthony in Effingham at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 16.

The Mulberry Grove Junior High softball squad played Ramsey in a regional quarterfinal game last week. The Eagles were defeated 9-3.