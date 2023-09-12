Regional Semifinal Softball Win For Lady Jays

The Greenville Junior High softball girls earned a ticket to the regional championship game by beating Highland, 11-4, in last Saturday’s semifinal contest.

The Lady Blue Jays piled up 14 hits to remain undefeated in the program’s first season of action.

Payton White struck out 12 batters as she pitched all seven innings for Greenville. She allowed seven hits and walked nine.

The Lady Jays posted a run in the top of the first, when Kenzie Stefanisin singled and scored. A five-run second inning was highlighted by a three-run triple from Claire Glisson. White and Jana Glisson each had a run-scoring hit.

In addition to being the winning pitcher, White recorded four singles in five at-bats. Claire Glisson finished the game with four RBIs and two hits. Savannah Reeves and Sophia Oliver also had multiple hits.

The Greenville team goes up against Triad at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 12 in the regional title game. It will be played at the Highland High School varsity softball field.