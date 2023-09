The Greenville High School varsity soccer boys improved their South Central Conference record to 3-1 with a victory Tuesday at North Mac.

The Comets shut out the home team 5-0. Nolan Tabor and Aidan Andris scored two goals apiece, and Andrew Martin had the other goal.

Jason Nessl recorded another shutout in goal.

The Comets are in third place in the South Central Conference, behind 5-0 Litchfield and 4-1 Hillsboro. Their next conference game is Thursday, September 21 at home against Vandalia.