The Greenville High School boys soccer team travelled to Southwestern Piasa on Tuesday and defeated the Birds 9-0.

Two Comet players, Nolan Tabor and Aidan Andris, recorded hat tricks with three goals apiece. Andrew Martin had two goals, and Sean Busch recorded his first varsity goal.

The soccer Comets host Carlinville on Thursday, September 7; and go to Carlyle Saturday.