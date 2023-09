Playing in a tournament at Wheaton, Illinois, the Greenville University women’s soccer squad lost two games.

Trine beat the Lady Panthers 3-0, scoring all of its goals in the first half.

GU also fell to Wisconsin Eu Claire 3-1. The Greenville goal was by Katelyn Christensen with Allyson Schulz credited with an assist. That goal tied the score at 1-1, but Eu Claire added two goals to get the win.