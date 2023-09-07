Softball Lady Blue Jays Advance In Regional

The outstanding inaugural season of the Greenville Junior High Lady Blue Jays continued Wednesday with a victory in the quarterfinals of the Highland Class 3A Regional.

The Greenville team defeated O’Fallon Carriel 4-0 to move on to the semifinals this Saturday, September 9.

Despite being undefeated, the Lady Jays were seeded fourth in the regional with Carriel fifth. Greenville is 13-0 for the season.

Wednesday’s game was played at Jaycee Park in Greenville.

In the semifinals Saturday, the Lady Jays will play top-seeded Highland Middle School at 10 a.m. on the Highland High School varsity field.

The winner of that game moves on to the championship contest Tuesday, September 12 at 4 p.m. at the Highland High School field.