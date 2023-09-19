Tennis Lady Comets Edge Vandalia

The Greenville High School girl’s tennis team defeated Vandalia, 5-4, in competition at Greenville University on Monday.

The Lady Comets’ number one, two and six singles players, Ellie Schaufelberger, Eden Kapp and Ava Lagermann, won their matches, while Vandalia took the other three singles affairs.

With the teams tied going into doubles play, Greenville was able to win two of three matches.

The GHS number one doubles duo of Schaufelberger and Kapp won 8-1, then Maddie Hardin and Ella Jurgena fell, 8-3, in number two doubles.

The team score was 4-4 with the number three doubles match to be completed.

Lady Comets’ Ava Lagermann and Anna Chute defeated their opponents, 8-6, to secure the team victory.