Update On Injured Gillespie Player

There’s good news about the Gillespie football player who was injured during the Greenville-Gillespie game at Gillespie.

The game was halted early in the second half when the player was hurt while making a tackle during the first offensive play of the third quarter. A helicopter landed on Gillespie field and the injured player was flown to a hospital.

WGEL has learned the player, identified on the Gillespie Miners’ Facebook page as sophomore Hunter Hegel, has been discharged from the hospital and is improving very well. The page post asks that everyone continue to pray for him.

When the game ended, 17 seconds into the third quarter, the score was 33-0 for Greenville.