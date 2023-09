Each year, the volleyball teams at Greenville and Vandalia high school designate their match to raise funds for cancer foundations in Bond and Fayette counties.

This year’s match is Thursday, September 14 in the Greenville High School gym.

The freshman match begins at 5 p.m. and will be followed by junior varsity and varsity action.

Various activities will be available to fans for raising funds.

All proceeds this year will go to the Bond County Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.