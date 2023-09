The varsity volleyball girls of Greenville High School grabbed their second win of the season Thursday night.

The Lady Comets travelled to Maryville Christian and won in two games. Scores were 25-21, 25-23.

The junior varsity Lady Comets came from behind to beat Maryville Christian in three games. The home squad claimed the first game, 25-16, then Greenville took the next two 25-12, 25-5.

The GHS freshman team was defeated 16-25, 19-25.