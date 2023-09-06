Will Hocker Wins Labor Day Golf Tournament At GCC

By John Karnowski…

This past weekend, September 2 – 4, Greenville Country Club hosted the 68th Annual Jan Nevinger Memorial Labor Day Golf Tournament. One hundred twenty-three players participated in this 3-day, 54-hole event, which was the largest number of golfers to ever play in the tournament.

After three days of very close competition, Will Hocker from Grapevine, Texas, became the 2023 Champion. This championship did not come easy for Will as he never led the tournament until after his 48th hole of play. After the conclusion of day one, Hocker was tied for third place with four other golfers all shooting day one scores of three under par 69. Cole Pickett from Greenville, IL, was in second place with a score of five under par 67, and the day one leader was Clint Hamel, also from Greenville, shooting a very impressive score of six under par 66. Day two had numerous changes to the leader board, with Cole Pickett being the new clubhouse leader shooting scores of 67 & 67 for a 2-day total of ten under par. Will jumped up to second place with scores of 69 & 67 for a 2-day total of eight under par, and in third place was Keenan Flemming, from Sechelt, British Columbia, with scores of 69 & 68 for a 2-day total of seven under par. Starting the final day of the tournament and trailing Pickett by two strokes, Hocker finally took over the lead on the third hole of the back nine and never looked back. With just six holes to play and a one-shot lead, Will Hocker took over tournament going three under par in the final six holes and eventually winning the tournament by three strokes.

To see all results, go to greenvillecc.net > tournament results > 2023 Labor Day Championship

This is the biggest event of the year at Greenville Country Club, and it could not be possible without the diligent efforts of the following people: Steven “Romy” Rommerskirchen, Tournament Director, Gene Kious, Club President, Bryan Braye, Head Greenskeeper, all staff at GCC and all Labor Day volunteers. Thank you so much for making this happen, job well done!