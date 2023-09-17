Young Cancer Survivor Delivers Game Ball At Volley For Cure Match

The annual Volley For The Cure volleyball match was held Thursday night in Greenville between the Lady Comets and Vandalia.

Prior to the varsity action, an emotional scene occurred at midcourt, as cancer survivor Ambrea Doll was recognized and delivered the game ball.

Click below to hear Jeff Leidel make the announcement:

Ambrea walked across the court to give the ball to the officials.

She also went home with a couple of souvenirs. GHS parents purchased the autographed game ball and an autographed t-shirt and gave them to her.

All proceeds from the auction, silent auction, and other activities at Volley For The Cure go to the Bond County Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Volley For Cure Match Results

Greenville and Vandalia battled on the volleyball court Thursday night at GHS in the annual Volley For The Cure Event.

Vandalia pulled out a victory in the varsity match. The Lady Comets won the first game, 25-19, then Vandalia took the next two, 25-21, 26-24.

Greenville won the junior varsity contest. After the Lady Comets took the first game 25-12, the Lady Vandals forced a third game with a 25-18 decision. In the final game, Greenville came out on top 15-11.

Freshman action started the night. Vandalia won 21-17 and 22-20.

There were special activities during the night to raise funds for the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation. One of the game balls was purchased by a Vandalia fan for $900.