Blue Jays Basketball Underway

The Greenville Blue Jays boys’ basketball teams have opened their new season.

Through three games, the eighth grade Jays are 1-2.

They opened their own tournament last Saturday, winning the first game 55-26 over Southwestern.

Cannon Hamel scored 12 points, and Christian Swalley, Teague Alstat and Bauer Ackerman, nine apiece. The Jays sank eight three-point shots.

In their second game, the eighth grade Blue Jays were edged on a last second shot. North Mac won the game 34-33. Aiden Linnabary posted 12 points, Hamel, 10; and Isaiah Matthews, six.

Monday night, the Blue Jay eighth grade squad lost at Carlyle 36-15. Benjamin Wittig was leading scorer for Greenville with five points.

The seventh grade Jays are 2-1, winning both tournament games and losing at Carlyle.

Last Saturday, Greenville beat Southwestern 35-9. Hayden Hediger scored 13 points and Taevon Petty 12 for the winners.

The seventh grade Jays then beat North Mac 41-20.

Hediger scored 18 points, Petty 10, Kingston Holloway, seven; and Liam Potthast, six.

Monday at Carlyle, the Jays were defeated 27-24

Hediger had a 14-point game and Petty scored eight.