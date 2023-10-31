Breese Schools Advance To Volleyball Title Match On Wednesday

The action is expected to be fast and furious as the two Breese schools battle for the Greenville Class 2A Sectional girls’ volleyball championship Wednesday, November 1 at 6 p.m.

Central and Mater Dei reached the title match by winning semifinal contests on Monday. Central topped Shelbyville 25-12, 25-12, while Mater Dei defeated Staunton 25-11, 25-12.

The two Breese teams met twice during the regular season and splits the matches.

Wednesday’s sectional title action starts at 6 p.m. with the doors open to fans at 5 p.m.

The winner advances to the Carlinville Super-Sectional, to meet the champion of the Pleasant Plains Sectional, at 6 p.m. Friday, November 3.