It’s been quite a successful season for the Greenville Comets. They are in the IHSA playoffs and are champions of the South Central Conference.

Friday night’s win at home over Southwestern improved the GHS squad’s record to 8-0. The Comets play their final regular season game this Friday night at North Mac with an undefeated season on the line.

Click below to hear Jeff Leidel talk with Head Coach Todd Hutchinson after the 48-7 victory Friday night over Southwestern: