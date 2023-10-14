Comets Clinch SCC Title, Go For Unbeaten Season Next Friday

It was a festive Senior Night Friday as the Greenville football Comets defeated Southwestern 48-7 to seal the South Central Conference championship.

They are one victory away from an undefeated regular season.

According to the Comets sports program, it was the first SCC crown for the football program since 2014.

All of the scoring occurred in the first half. The Comets scored seven touchdowns on offense and the defense came up with five takeaways, with two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Dayton Oliver and Nick Grull scored three touchdowns apiece. Oliver had TD runs of 30, 10 and 17 yards. Grull caught touchdown passes covering 28 and 13 yards, and ran 30 yards for another score.

The other TD was on a pass from Ben Hutchinson to Eli Shadowens for 43 yards. Gavin file converted six extra point kicks.

The Comets ran for 210 yards with Oliver accounting for 128 of them. Quarterback Hutchinson completed eight of 14 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns.

Shadowens grabbed five passes for 44 yards and Grull had four receptions for 41 yards.

Defensively, Gus Olson, Grull and Austin Wall intercepted passes, and Connor Compton and Jon Burlingame recovered fumbles.

The second half went by quickly as it was continuous clock due to the Comets being in front by over 40 points.

The Comets conclude the regular season Friday night at North Mac.