Comets Defeat Vandalia For Homecoming

Six games into the 2023 football season, the Greenville Comets have qualified for the IHSA playoffs.

The Comets grabbed a homecoming victory Friday night, beating Vandalia 35-14.

GHS is 6-0 for the season, and with Pana and Vandalia losing Friday night, the Comets are in first place in the South Central Conference with a two-game lead.

The Comet defense set the tone of the game, shutting down Vandalia a couple of times in the first quarter with the Vandals deep in Greenville territory.

The home team got on the scoreboard with 6:29 left in the quarter when Dayton Oliver broke loose for a 76-yard TD run. The extra point was good buy Gavin File.

Early in the second quarter, Vandalia scored its first Td on a four-yard pass, but the extra point kick was no good.

After Gavin Doll came up with an interception, a pass from Ben Hutchinson to Declan Graber covered 44 yards and the Comets led 14-6 at halftime.

Oliver scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter, on runs of 31 and three yards. Vandalia made it a 28-14 game, but the Comets tacked on a fourth-quarter score with three minutes to play. Graber scampered 34 yards for the TD.

Oliver finished the game with over 100 yards rushing. For the night, Gavin File was five for five in extra point kicks.

The GHS defense came up with four turnovers. Nick Grull and Doll intercepted passes, and Grull and Austin Wall recovered Vandalia fumbles.

The Comets take a trip to Carlinville this Friday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL Radio.